UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Linde by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 139,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $462.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $443.60 and its 200-day moving average is $412.23. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

