UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $255.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

