UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $63,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,468,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,274,044,000 after acquiring an additional 820,402 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,363.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,284.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,080.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

