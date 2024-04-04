UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,841 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $59,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.