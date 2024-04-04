UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

