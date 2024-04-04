UMB Bank n.a. Buys Shares of 15,268 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $11,113,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,234,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $9,392,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $157.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

