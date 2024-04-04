UMB Bank n.a. Buys 8,845 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after buying an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $630.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $593.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

