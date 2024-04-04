UMB Bank n.a. Buys 219 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

STZ opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.05 and a 52 week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

