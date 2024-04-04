UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.27% of Lightwave Logic worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWLG opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56.

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

