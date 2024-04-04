UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 123,116 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2,983.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Up 0.3 %

WELL stock opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

