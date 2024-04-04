Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.20-27.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.7-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.78 billion.

ULTA opened at $439.98 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $528.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.45.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

