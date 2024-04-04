UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.