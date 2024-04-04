U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.