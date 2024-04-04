U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

