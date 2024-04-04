U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

AY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The company had a trading volume of 295,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.82%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

