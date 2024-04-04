U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 60,334 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,334 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,406 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,347,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,239 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 426,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

