U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $889.81. The stock had a trading volume of 188,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,410. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $877.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $709.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

