U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 39,328 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 39,328 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining accounts for approximately 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.18% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 977.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 126,060 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 114,360 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,750,629 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 571,247 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,877 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 407,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,499. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

