U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 25,322 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $17,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 958,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 647,093 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ryanair by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 443,458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ryanair by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,183,000 after purchasing an additional 394,990 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.22. 248,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,602. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $87.18 and a 1-year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

