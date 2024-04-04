U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

SGML traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 364,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,311. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.29. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGML shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.