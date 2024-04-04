U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in UBS Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

