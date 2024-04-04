U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,425 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for approximately 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.37. 1,046,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

