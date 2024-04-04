U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $332,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.90.

Chord Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $183.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $184.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.48.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $964.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

