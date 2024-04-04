U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND remained flat at $5.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 944,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

