U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the quarter. Copa accounts for about 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $6,967,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $4,656,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Copa by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,122. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.