U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,170 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up approximately 11.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of United Airlines worth $171,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $45.48. 2,335,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

