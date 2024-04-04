U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,646,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,299 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 159.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $41,567,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,341,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,107,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.93. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.40.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

