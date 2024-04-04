U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $253.63. The company had a trading volume of 337,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.22. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $256.53.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

