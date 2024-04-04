U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 201 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.75. 1,838,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,054,464. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

