U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 20,600 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

NCLH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 4,173,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,079,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

