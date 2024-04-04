TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 40,558 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $563.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $91.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TXO Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

