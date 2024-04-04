Tsfg LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,881. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

