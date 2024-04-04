Tsfg LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,524,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

