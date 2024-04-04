Tsfg LLC Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.22. 134,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.36. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

