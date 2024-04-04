Tsfg LLC Sells 5,593 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 308.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 2,083,361 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

