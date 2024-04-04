Tsfg LLC Sells 385 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tsfg LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Trading Up 1.8 %

RTX stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.31. 8,616,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

