Tsfg LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.56. 1,261,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.69.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

