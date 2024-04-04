Tsfg LLC Invests $69,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.42. 2,433,265 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.