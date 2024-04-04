Tsfg LLC Invests $33,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,583,000 after buying an additional 533,051 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. 2,616,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

