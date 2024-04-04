Tsfg LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,127. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.