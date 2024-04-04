Tsfg LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 168.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,635. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

