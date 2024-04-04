Tsfg LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,340,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,381. The stock has a market cap of $233.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average of $167.76.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

