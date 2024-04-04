Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock worth $658,463. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

BE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 5,850,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.79.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

