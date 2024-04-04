Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 399.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.26. 1,539,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,894. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3056 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

