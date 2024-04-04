Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $248.67. 728,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

