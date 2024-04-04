Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.95. 1,186,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

