Trust Point Inc. Takes $895,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.42. 321,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

