Trust Point Inc. Takes $775,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,032,000 after buying an additional 434,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of GE traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $93.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.