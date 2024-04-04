Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company had a trading volume of 767,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,935. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $4,257,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,931,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

