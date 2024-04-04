Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,432,000 after purchasing an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 449,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

