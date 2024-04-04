Trust Point Inc. Invests $986,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $120.77. 45,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,846. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.14 and a one year high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

